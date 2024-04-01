Reviving Wrestling Tradition: Maharashtra Kusti Mahavir Tournament 2024 Held By MIT |

Siddharth Kak, a renowned actor and presenter, emphasised the traditional aspect of wrestling, stating that it unites people and provides a sense of direction in life. He praised Dr Karad for revitalising wrestling and advocated for creating opportunities for disabled individuals to engage in the sport.

Kak highlighted the health benefits and skill development associated with wrestling, referencing the award-winning film "Gunga Pahalwan" and Dr Karad's efforts to promote wrestling, particularly among rural communities and the disabled.

The Rashtradharma Pujak Dadarao Karad Memorial - State-level Maharashtra Kusti Mahavir Tournament 2024 was held on the occasion of Saint Shri Eknath Maharaj Shashti in Latur on Monday. Organised by Vishwashanti Kendra (Alandi), MAEER'S MIT, Pune, in collaboration with Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad and Maharashtra Kustigir Sangh, the event marked its 16th year, attracting wrestlers from across the nation.

Hind Kesari Dinanath Singh, Maharashtra Kesari Appasaheb Kadam, and Trimurti Kesari Kusti Samrat Aslam Qazi graced the event as special guests. Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder President of MAEER's MIT World Peace University, presided over the ceremony.

Dr Karad highlighted the tournament's longstanding legacy and compared the hosting village to a globally recognised pilgrimage site for humanity.

Dinanath Singh praised Dr Vishwanath Karad's contributions to education and wrestling, likening him to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, while Aslam Kazi commended Dr Karad's efforts in promoting wrestling and education nationwide.