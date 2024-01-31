 Retesh Kumaarr Transferred, Amitesh Kumar Is New Pune CP, Pankaj Deshmukh To Lead Rural Police
Holding a degree in economics from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, Amitesh Kumar is also a post-graduate in law and cyber law.

Gunwanti Paraste Updated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Retesh Kumaarr and Amitesh Kumar

After serving as the longest-tenured Commissioner of Police in Nagpur, IPS Amitesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in Pune.

Amitesh Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1995 batch, is set to assume the role of Pune CP. A distinguished recipient of the President’s Police Medal for commendable service and exceptional accomplishments in the realm of professional policing, Kumar has a diverse career history. He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur and Mumbai, Superintendent of Police in Solapur and Aurangabad (Rural), Commissioner of Police in Amravati, Additional Commissioner of Police (ATS), and Special Inspector General of Police (Aurangabad Range). Holding a degree in economics from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, Amitesh Kumar is also a post-graduate in law and cyber law.

The current Pune CP, Retesh Kumaarr, has been transferred as the Director General of Police & Commandant General Home Guards, State of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Simultaneously, Pune Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has been transferred to Gadchiroli, and Pankaj Deshmukh will assume the position of Pune Rural SP.

IPS Ankit Goyal had taken charge in October 2022, while Kumaarr had taken charge in December 2022.


