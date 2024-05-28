Record Response to NMC Discount Scheme Surpasses ₹80 Crores |

The tax relief scheme of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has received a record-breaking response from Nashik taxpayers, with property tax collection figures surpassing ₹80 crores between last April and the current May.

This recovery is ₹20 crores more than last year's collection during the same period. Meanwhile, the tax collection department aims to reach the mark of 100 crores by the end of May.

Citizens should take advantage: NMC

Vivek Bhadane, Deputy Commissioner, Tax Collection Department, Municipal Corporation, said, "The tax relief scheme has received a great response and property tax collection has exceeded ₹80 crores between April and the current May. It is expected to cross the ₹100-crore mark by the end of this month. Citizens should take advantage of the discount scheme and cooperate with the municipality."

Property tax is the largest source of income for NMC. In the previous financial year, the tax collection department collected nearly ₹200 crores of property tax.

This year, the commissioner has increased the target to ₹225 crores. The municipality implements a special discount scheme for regular taxpayers in the three months from April to June in the new financial year. If the bill is paid in April, taxpayers receive an 8% discount on the total amount.

A ten percent discount is given if the amount is paid online. In May, a 6% discount is available, and in June, a 3% discount is available. In April, nearly fifty crores of recovery were accumulated in the municipal coffers. In the current month of May, the figure has reached more than 80 crores. Last year, the recovery figure was ₹59 crores by this date.

The tax collection department expects that the recovery figure will cross ₹100 crores by the end of May. The maximum recovery has been in Nashik West Division, followed by New Nashik Division. Citizens can avail of the discount scheme until the end of June.

Division-wise recovery

- Satpur: ₹9. 66 Crores

- Nashik West: ₹16. 98 Crores

- Nashik East: ₹12 .59 Crores

- Panchavati: ₹14 .32 Crores

- New Nashik: ₹15.90 Crores

- Nashik Road: ₹10. 88 Crores