Marijuana Discovery At Pune University: Ravindra Dhangekar, Sushma Andhare Confront VC Suresh Gosavi

The discovery of 750 gm of marijuana in the boys' hostel at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has sparked intense reactions from local leaders, including Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare. On Tuesday, Dhangekar and Andhare visited the university and met Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi.

Regarding the issue, Andhare questioned why the case had been suppressed for 14 days and why an FIR had not yet been filed. Andhare said that Gosavi stated their "process is underway." "The university has accepted that a case will be registered," she said, demanding, "The employees who tried to cover up the matter should be suspended, and a separate inquiry should be conducted."

Addressing the media, Dhangekar stated, "We consistently stand against the controversial issues in the university. The discovery of marijuana in the hostel is not a small issue. It has not been investigated yet. A case should be registered soon. I have requested the SPPU officials and police to take action on the matter."

However, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kulkarni of Chaturshringi Police Station said, "We came to know about the marijuana case today itself."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Andhare explained that multiple issues were discussed with the university administration. "At the time of the G20 summit, ₹2 crore were granted to the university for campus lighting. Apart from this, an appropriate fund was also granted for the renovation of the roads, but all work was not done with standard quality," she claimed, adding that the issue of the quality of food at the university canteen was also raised.

"NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar visited the university recently when he learned that student representatives of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) were beaten up by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Although cases were filed against those who were beaten, no improvement has occurred," added Andhare.