NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's Involvement In Pune Porsche Crash Case Comes Under Scanner: Here's All You Need To Know | IG/suniltingreofficial

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Pune's Vadgaon Sheri, Sunil Tingre, is facing scrutiny from all corners allegedly for using his influence to alter the investigation into the deaths of two IT professionals who were mowed down by a speeding Porsche driven by the 17-year-old son of a prominent builder in the city on May 19.

After the accident took place in Kalyani Nagar, Tingre visited the Yerwada Police Station and is alleged to have exerted pressure on the police. However, he immediately shot down the reports and said he had gone there as a "responsible public representative."

कल्याणीनगरमध्ये काल रात्री झालेल्या अपघातात दोघांचा झालेला मृत्यू ही अत्यंत दुःखद आणि दुर्दैवी घटना आहे. दोन्ही मृतांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे आणि या अपघातात मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या तरुण-तरुणीला न्यायव्यवस्थेच्या माध्यमातून नक्की न्याय मिळेल, असा मला विश्वासही आहे.… — Sunil Tingre (@suniltingre) May 20, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tingre wrote, "Even though I have nothing to do with this unfortunate accident, wrong and defamatory information about me is being spread on social media. I ignored it at the beginning but later realised that the opposition was trying to take advantage of it. It is necessary to clarify my detailed position regarding the incident."

"On Sunday around 3am, my workers called to inform me that there was a major accident in my constituency. Also, my acquaintance Vishal Agarwal called and told me that his son had met with an accident. Accordingly, as a responsible public representative, I went to the spot first thing in the morning and then to Yerwada Police Station. On inquiry at the police station, it was said that the police constable had taken the young couple involved in the accident to the hospital. When I called them, they said they would come in 15 minutes, and accordingly, they came. After coming to the police station, the PI explained the entire sequence of events of the accident and informed that two people had died and a case had to be registered. Then I told them to take appropriate action and left the police station. I did not put any pressure on the police and the police will also admit that," Tingre said.

"Meanwhile, wrong information is being spread by some elements on social media that I have pressured the police in this accident. Actually, I am against 'nightlife' from the beginning and have raised my voice about it from time to time. I have already given a letter to the Commissioner of Police to take action against pubs, bars, and terrace hotels operating illegally till late at night in upscale areas of Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, and illegal businesses like liquor sales, matka, hookah parlours, drug sales, and massage parlours. And I have raised my voice in this regard in the Legislative Assembly as well. Also, the Commissioner of Police personally met with the residents of Kalyani Nagar and brought this to their notice. Moreover, I will always be against these illegal businesses. But it is wrong and defamatory to attach my name without any relation to this accident. I believe that intelligent citizens will not fall prey to this propaganda," the MLA further added.

When Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was asked about his MLA, he said, "Tingre himself has clarified his stand. He later met me in Pune and presented his version. I have asked top police officials to take strict action against cops or doctors who tried to dilute the probe."

Meanwhile, Tingre's name has again surfaced in this case.

Recently, Pune Police arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital's Forensic Medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, and the staffer Atul Ghatkamble who works under Dr Taware. They were remanded in police custody till May 30. They have been accused of manipulating the blood sample of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car crash.

After the arrest, an old letter written by Tingre, recommending Dr Taware for the post of medical superintendent of Sassoon Hospital, has come to light. The letter was written by Tingre on December 26, 2023, to the Minister for Medical Education and Research Hasan Mushrif and Dr Taware was appointed as the medical superintendent in the same year.

In his letter, Tingre recommended Dr Taware for the post and said that he was personally known to him. “During the Covid crisis, he (Dr Taware) had done commendable work. I request you to take proper steps at your level to appoint him as the medical superintendent,” the letter read. However, Dr Taware's sketchy past was known to all. He was removed twice from his post of medical superintendent, once for his alleged role in the kidney transplant racket involving the Ruby Hall Clinic in 2022 and another time in April this year due to the rat bite incident in the hospital.

Speaking about this, Tingre told News18, "The news about my letter of recommendation seems to be trying to give a different colour to the subject. Since I am a public representative, many people come to me for recommendation letters. In certain work, like school admissions, medical treatment and transfer requests, recommendation letters are asked for. Also, under each recommendation letter, it is mentioned that appropriate action should be taken after fulfilling the legal requirements. Therefore, it will not be appropriate to give a different turn to this subject. I have full faith in the judicial system and this matter will be clarified after the investigation."