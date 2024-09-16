Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours | File Photo

In a first, Pune Airport on Sunday recorded 200 flight movements. This included 100 arrivals and 100 departures, marking it a milestone for the airport.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, said, "It's good news. We have reached a milestone. On Sunday, we touched 200 flight movements in a day. Earlier, it was around 185-190."

"Under the guidance of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, we have recently started flights to previously untouched places such as Nanded, Sindhudurg, Bhopal, Jabalpur, etc. The number of routes has been increased. This is good news for Punekars; we are getting huge traffic. Around 30,000 passengers are travelling in a single day from Pune Airport," added Dhoke.