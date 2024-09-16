 Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRecord-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Around 30,000 passengers are travelling in a single day from Pune Airport, said Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours | File Photo

In a first, Pune Airport on Sunday recorded 200 flight movements. This included 100 arrivals and 100 departures, marking it a milestone for the airport.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, said, "It's good news. We have reached a milestone. On Sunday, we touched 200 flight movements in a day. Earlier, it was around 185-190."

Read Also
Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: 7000 Police Personnel and 206 Cameras Deployed for Security
article-image

"Under the guidance of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, we have recently started flights to previously untouched places such as Nanded, Sindhudurg, Bhopal, Jabalpur, etc. The number of routes has been increased. This is good news for Punekars; we are getting huge traffic. Around 30,000 passengers are travelling in a single day from Pune Airport," added Dhoke.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues

Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues

Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Pune: BNCA Clinches Kalika ‘Kreate’ Competition Trophy; Karad Highlights PM Suryaghar Scheme at...

Pune: BNCA Clinches Kalika ‘Kreate’ Competition Trophy; Karad Highlights PM Suryaghar Scheme at...

Aurangabad: Pipeline Busted for Third Time in Dhorkin; Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan

Aurangabad: Pipeline Busted for Third Time in Dhorkin; Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Crime: 13 Arrested For Murdering Man With Iron Rod Over Minor Altercation In Haveli

Pune Crime: 13 Arrested For Murdering Man With Iron Rod Over Minor Altercation In Haveli