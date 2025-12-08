'Real Purpose Of Education Is To Make Students Real Human Beings': Dr Nitin Jadhav At KTHM College's Shram Sanskar Camp |

Nashik: "Life needs discipline in adolescence. Also, life needs a teacher to show direction. The National Service Scheme is an opportunity given to students to inculcate this discipline. The real purpose of education is to make students real human beings," asserted Education Officer Dr Nitin Jadhav of MVP.

He was speaking on the occasion of Shram Sanskar Camp organised by MVP's KTHM Junior College at Matori. On this occasion, Head of Science Department Prof. Kiran Redgaonkar was present on the dais.

On this occasion, Dr Jadhav said, become self-reliant in life. Do not feel ashamed of work any work in adolescence. Your work makes a person achieve a height. You get good ideological nourishment in Shram Sanskar Camp. In today's world of competition, every parent expects to get employment. Get an education for intellectual growth. Do not let caste and religion come in the way of education. Success is achieved through honest efforts. The use of mobile phones by the youth has increased, and reducing the use of social media will definitely lead to academic success.

If you want to be successful, audit your time and recognise your potential. Be consistent in your studies, appealed Dr Nitin Jadhav.

Program Officer Prof. Kailas Kalamkar moderated the program. Program Officer Prof. SV Gaikwad proposed the vote of thanks. Prof. GP Gajare CA Pote, AK Kare, CS Kushare, KA Savkar planned.