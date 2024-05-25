 Rapper DIVINE's Pune Show Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'
This Pune show was part of the rapper's 'DIVINE Time - India Tour 2024'

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Rapper DIVINE, known for chartbusters like '3:59 AM,' '100 Million,' 'Kaam 25,' and 'Mirchi,' was scheduled to perform in Pune on Saturday.

However, the organisers have announced that the show, originally planned at Royal Palms in Koregaon Park, has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

This Pune show was part of the rapper's 'DIVINE Time - India Tour 2024,' which includes performances in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, and Pune.

