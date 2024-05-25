Rapper DIVINE's Pune Show Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances' | IG/vivianakadivine

Rapper DIVINE, known for chartbusters like '3:59 AM,' '100 Million,' 'Kaam 25,' and 'Mirchi,' was scheduled to perform in Pune on Saturday.

However, the organisers have announced that the show, originally planned at Royal Palms in Koregaon Park, has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

The show's booking partner, BookMyShow, sent a solemn update to DIVINE's fans who were eagerly anticipating the event.

The message stated, "Dear Customer, due to unavoidable circumstances, your event DIVINE Time Tour - Pune (25th MAY, 2024) has been postponed to a later unconfirmed date. Proactive communication with the new date will be shared soon."

This Pune show was part of the rapper's 'DIVINE Time - India Tour 2024,' which includes performances in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, and Pune.