Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Suspected To Be In Pune: Report

The suspect involved in the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 is believed to be in Pune, according to a report by Lokmat.

After the explosion, the accused reportedly travelled to Ballari in Karnataka by bus and then proceeded to Pune via Bhatkal, Gokarna, Belgaum, and Kolhapur. However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have not confirmed whether the suspected terrorist reached Pune or changed buses en route, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the NIA took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, sharing several CCTV images of the accused. "NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. Call 08029510900, 8904241100, or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential," the post read.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential.

Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information about the bomber.

The case was transferred to the NIA on March 3 after its team visited the blast site.

The explosion occurred at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area during the busy lunch hour on March 1, injuring several people.

Previously, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the cafe explosion.

The blast occurred at 1pm, and the police found footage showing a suspect placing a bag inside the cafe. The ongoing police investigation suggests that an IED device with a timer was used in the explosion.