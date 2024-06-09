Rains Lash Pune; More Than 65MM Rainfall In Two Hours In Some Areas, One Death Reported (VIDEO)

Rains Lash Pune; More Than 65MM Rainfall In Two Hours In Some Areas, One Death Reported |

Torrential rains lashed Pune city on Saturday evening with some areas receiving more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours, officials said.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl drowned after falling into a construction trench filled with rainwater in Katraj area.

The incident took place near Mahakali temple on Katraj-Kondhwa road.

Muskan Shilawat (16) slipped into the water while washing clothes on the edge of the trench, the official said.

Sargam Shilawat (15), Janubai Shilawat (16) and Tejal Shilawat (12) rushed to her help but they too began to drown.

Their family members rescued them, but Muskan was declared dead at hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kondhwa police station, the official said.

Waterlogging, 31 tree fall registered

Many areas witnessed waterlogging and at least 31 incidents of tree fall were reported.

Shivajinagar area recorded 101.7 mm of rainfall between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM, while Baner and Wadgaon Sheri areas experienced 56.8 mm and 61.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, officials said.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said in a statement that some parts of the city received more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours.

"In areas such as Dhanori, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Sinhgad Road, Bhavani Peth and Padmavati, we observed significant waterlogging in low-lying regions and parking basements. Disaster management teams, drainage crews, traffic teams, health workers and the fire department are actively working on the ground to ensure public safety and address waterlogging," he said.

Read Also Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives

Kothrud MLA and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said heavy rains caused waterlogging and tree fall in Kothrud, Balewadi, Baner and Sus.

"Pune Municipal Corporation's teams are fully engaged in managing the situation. I urge residents to cooperate with the administration by reporting waterlogging and inundation through the helpline numbers," he said.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who is also the guardian minister of the district spoke to the municipal commissioner and district collector and took stock of the situation, officials said.