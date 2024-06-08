Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives | Video Screengrab

The pre-monsoon rain has wreaked havoc in Pune, with reports of waterlogging, tree falls and power cuts in the last few days. Amidst this, a video of children playing cricket on a waterlogged street in the Timber Market has gone viral.

Watch Video:

According to the viral video, the children are playing cricket in knee-deep water, with no guardian present to oversee them. This poses a serious threat to their lives, as there could possibly be an open manhole or even a live electric wire passing through the water. Besides, the dirty water could also result in various diseases.

This comes only hours after another video from Pune went viral, showing a man surfing on one of the waterlogged streets.

In the video, the man can be seen effortlessly gliding forward on a surfboard on a waterlogged street as vehicles pass by in the opposite direction. The sight was amusing and left onlookers gawking in delight and disbelief. Reportedly, the video is from the Yerawada area.

Meanwhile, this video triggered a flurry of hilarious reactions on X (formerly Twitter). "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet," commented one user. "Isko bolte hai opportunity in adversity," wrote another. "No fear of Porsche?" joked another, referring to the case in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly mowed down two IT engineers with his swanky Porsche on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar.