Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?' | Video Screengrab

Even before the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially declares the advent of monsoons in Pune, the rain has already wreaked havoc in the city. There have been reports of waterlogging, tree falls and power cuts in the last few days. Amidst this, a video of a man "surfing" on one of the waterlogged streets has gone viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/Im6e9ey4uR — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) June 7, 2024

In the undated viral video, an unidentified man can be seen effortlessly gliding forward on a surfboard on a waterlogged street as vehicles pass by in the opposite direction. The sight was amusing and left onlookers gawking in delight and disbelief. Reportedly, the video is from Pune's Yerawada area.

Meanwhile, this video has triggered a flurry of hilarious reactions on X (formerly Twitter). "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet," commented one user. "Isko bolte hai opportunity in adversity," wrote another. "No fear of Porsche?" joked another, referring to the case in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly mowed down two IT engineers with his swanky Porsche on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar.

Check out the reactions below:

Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet…😁 — Swapnnil Kundapur 👑💞 The cReator (@swapnilkundapur) June 7, 2024

Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains 😄😛 — Prateek 🇮🇳 (@Explorer_Pratss) June 7, 2024

I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow. — Sonali Shelar (@sonalishelar) June 7, 2024

Hahahaha

Life ho toh aisi😂 — CK🇮🇳 (@ChaiKhakhra) June 7, 2024

He's using his taxes well 😂 — Bhola Guru🆇 (@IGiveGyaan) June 7, 2024

Going wrong side 😀😀😀 — Bhagyesh Joshi 🏏🇮🇳 (@Cric_bhagya82) June 7, 2024

Hain!!



Isko bolta hai opportunity in adversity.😂 — Pathik Joshi💪 (@pathikj80) June 7, 2024