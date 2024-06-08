 Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?'

Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?'

"Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet," commented one user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?' | Video Screengrab

Even before the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially declares the advent of monsoons in Pune, the rain has already wreaked havoc in the city. There have been reports of waterlogging, tree falls and power cuts in the last few days. Amidst this, a video of a man "surfing" on one of the waterlogged streets has gone viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

In the undated viral video, an unidentified man can be seen effortlessly gliding forward on a surfboard on a waterlogged street as vehicles pass by in the opposite direction. The sight was amusing and left onlookers gawking in delight and disbelief. Reportedly, the video is from Pune's Yerawada area.

Meanwhile, this video has triggered a flurry of hilarious reactions on X (formerly Twitter). "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet," commented one user. "Isko bolte hai opportunity in adversity," wrote another. "No fear of Porsche?" joked another, referring to the case in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly mowed down two IT engineers with his swanky Porsche on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Bikers, Delivery Boys Ride Over Footpaths To Beat Traffic; Citizens Demand Action
article-image

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?'

Pune Viral Video: Man 'Surfs' On City's Waterlogged Road; Netizens Joke 'No Fear Of Porsche?'

Pune Viral Video: Bikers, Delivery Boys Ride Over Footpaths To Beat Traffic; Citizens Demand Action

Pune Viral Video: Bikers, Delivery Boys Ride Over Footpaths To Beat Traffic; Citizens Demand Action

Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week

Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week

Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Relief to Nashik, Cause Temporary Power Outages and Damage

Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Relief to Nashik, Cause Temporary Power Outages and Damage

Shinde and Thackeray Factions Face Off During Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Election...

Shinde and Thackeray Factions Face Off During Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Election...