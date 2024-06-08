Pune Viral Video: Bikers, Delivery Boys Ride Over Footpaths To Beat Traffic; Citizens Demand Action | Video Screengrab

Pune, once known as the city of bicycles, has now transformed into a city of bikes. This, compounded by the ongoing infrastructure work around the city, leads to heavy traffic congestion on the roads during peak hours. Amidst this, although dangerous and illegal, several Punekars take to footpaths to ride their bikes to reach their destination on time.

A video of bikers and delivery boys using the footpath during one such congestion has been shared by a X (formerly Twitter) handle called Pune City Watch. According to the caption, the video is of Mangaldas Road, near the Conrad Hotel. "This is a first-person view of using Pune's footpaths!! Not a single policeman anywhere on this road or the Dhole Patil and Wadia College signal (sic)," the caption read. Pune City Watch also tagged the official X handle of Pune City Traffic Police, shared the vehicle registration number of the bikes riding on the footpath, urging the police to take action.

@PuneCityTraffic please take action

Location: Mangaldas Road, near Conrad

Date: 7th June 13:45pm.



This is first person view of using Pune's footpaths!!



Not a single policeman anywhere on this road or the dhole Patil and wadia college signal! pic.twitter.com/gCjmC4LBpZ — Pune City Watch (@punecitywatch) June 7, 2024

Meanwhile, several X users commented on the video. They urged the traffic police to take action against these reckless bikers, whose actions pose a significant risk to pedestrians using the footpaths.

In March this year, The Free Press Journal also highlighted this issue. Pranjali Deshpande, a sustainable mobility professional, said, "Bikers riding on footpaths has become a regular scenario in all parts of the city. The traffic police are only concerned about easing traffic movement and are least bothered about violations by two-wheeler users riding on footpaths. This is highly unsafe for pedestrians. Walking is a fundamental right. I urge Pune Traffic Police to initiate issuing challans to such motor vehicle users."

Harshad Abhyankar, director of the Save Pune Traffic movement, added, "Enforcement by traffic police is severely lacking. When questioned, they merely quote how many challans they have issued. They focus on one random issue for some time and another for some more. Instead, they need to have a plan to improve traffic discipline and work according to that plan. Their plan should prioritise safeguarding the interests of pedestrians, bus passengers, and cyclists. We understand they may be short-staffed, but that is also why they must have a plan."