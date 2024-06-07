FPJ Exclusive: Pune Porsche Crash Accused's Father & Grandfather Threatened To Murder Us, Claims Kondhwa Resident In Emotional Video |

Vishal Agarwal and Surendra Agarwal, the father and grandfather of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that killed two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, have been accused of threatening to murder a Kondhwa resident.

Vishal Agarwal is currently in police custody regarding the manipulation of blood samples, while Surendra Agarwal is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

Speaking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, Subhash Shankarrao Kapre, a resident of Kondhwa, stated that he has an ancestral property of 36 gunthas at a prime location in Kausar Baug. "However, since 2013, the Agarwals have repeatedly visited the spot with 30-40 aides carrying weapons and threatened to vacate the place or else they will kill me and my family," he added.

Kapre mentioned that he has complained multiple times at the police station in 2013 and 2022, but no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. "The Agarwals have the power of money and they collude with the police, so our voice is not being heard," he said, adding that the Agarwals have also made a fake power of attorney for his land, claiming that it was theirs.

Akshay Kapre, Subhash Kapre's son, told the FPJ that they will be submitting an application to the Pune Police Commissioner. "We have mustered the courage because of the current media coverage against the Agarwal family and their illegal activities. We have all legal documents and videos of the Agarwals visiting our property and threatening us," he said.

A few days ago, a woman also came forward claiming that the Agarwals had illegally grabbed her 10 acres of land.

Agarwals booked in abetment of suicide case

The Pune Police have booked Vishal Agarwal and Surendra Agarwal in a separate case of abetment of suicide of a local businessman DS Kature's son.

Kature had registered a complaint against the Agarwals and three others holding them responsible for the suicide of his son who died in January this year.

According to a police complaint, Kature's son Shashikant had committed suicide after constant harassment from an accused Vinay Kale from whom Shashikant had taken a loan for a construction business which he failed to repay, and later committed suicide.

Following the suicide, police had registered a case of abetment against Vinay Kale under IPC sections 306 and 506 at the Chandannagar police station in the city.

According to a senior police official, "During the ongoing car accident investigation, the father of Vinay Kale had approached police recently where the role of the juvenile's father, grandfather and three others surfaced in the abetment of suicide case. Following this, Pune police included the accused's father, grandfather, and three others in the abetment of suicide FIR at the Chandannagar police station. They also added sections 420 and 34 of the IPC, and further investigation is ongoing."