Pune Civic Body Identifies 127 Waterlogging-Prone Spots: Here's The Full List

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 127 waterlogging-prone areas across the city. Besides, the PMC's disaster management cell has formed a quick response team in 15 ward offices to resolve rain-related issues that cause inconvenience to citizens.

A PMC official told The Free Press Journal, "In the last two days, we have received 60-70 calls regarding issues like tree falling, waterlogging, light pole falling, drain choking, etc. For this, we have formed a quick response team of four members in every ward to cater to any such issues. We have a special team to rescue people from incidents related to building collapse due to heavy rains. Our department has identified locations which are prone to waterlogging, and we are swiftly providing the required actions."

PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said the health department has been asked to coordinate with the quick response team. He said, "Waterlogging on city roads occurs due to garbage and debris blocking stormwater drains. These problematic spots have been identified in the past. Therefore, the garbage and debris must be removed from the drain covers to allow water to flow smoothly, thereby reducing the flooding situation in the city. To help speed up the cleaning work, the health department of PMC has been asked to coordinate."

The civic body has also entrusted the garden department staff in each ward office to trim the branches of trees so that there won't be any mishap. The cleaning of the drainage lines has been completed under the pre-monsoon drive. Now the focus is on the locations from where the water can come out, and the civic body is mapping a plan to avoid flood-like situations in the city.

