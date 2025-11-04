Purandar Airport Update: Govt Offers ₹1 Crore Per Acre, Farmers Demand More - All You Need To Know | Representative Photo

Farmers whose land has been acquired for the proposed Purandar Airport have been offered Rs 1 crore per acre by the government.

This proposal has been given to the farmers by Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi after almost 95% of them gave their consent to acquire land in the seven villages of Ekhatpur, Khanwadi, Kumbharvalan, Munjawadi, Pargaon, Udachiwadi and Vanpuri.

The farmers were also explained the proposed compensation structure and benefits to the beneficiaries. The plan includes double the value for houses, cattle sheds, wells, borewells, pipelines and fruit-bearing trees, along with 10% of developed land for project-affected farmers.

However, the farmers are not happy with the amount offered by the government. They said that the amount is very low compared to projects like Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Palkhi Marg.

Tushar Zhurange, upsarpanch of Munjawadi, told The Indian Express, “The rate of Rs 1 crore per acre is not acceptable to any of the farmers. It is very low compared to projects like Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Palkhi Marg."

He added, "We have not given a number to the Collector but have asked him to come and hold meetings with us in the villages, after which we will decide on a number.”

As per a press note issued by the District Collectorate, the government has proposed four times the ready reckoner (RR) rate, while the farmers demanded that five times the RR rate be provided.