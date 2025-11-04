Nashik: Elderly Farmer In Niphad Ends Life After Crop Losses & Mounting Debt

Representational Image | PTI File Photo

Nashik: Continuous unseasonal rains over the past six months have completely devastated crops, pushing many farmers into despair. Faced with mounting debts and no means of repayment, Ranganath Namdev Watpade (75), an elderly farmer from Pachore-Vani in Niphad taluka, ended his life by consuming poison near his residence, an incident that has left the entire region in shock.

Deceased Farmer Ranganath Namdev Watpade | Sourced



Watpade had cultivated tomatoes, but the produce failed to fetch a satisfactory market price. The red onion crop, which he had planted recently, was completely ruined in the recent heavy rains. Even the summer onion saplings he had prepared were washed away. After pruning his grape vineyard a few days earlier, he was disheartened to see no signs of grape clusters on the vines.



Caught in severe distress over how to repay his increasing farm loans, Watpade had been withdrawn and visibly disturbed for the past couple of days. Eventually, in deep despair, he took the extreme step.

The Pimpalgaon Baswant Police Station has registered a case of accidental death. Watpade is survived by two married sons and three daughters.