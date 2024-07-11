Pune's Zika Count Reaches 18; 10 Are Pregnant Women - Here's Area-Wise Breakdown | Photo: Representative Image

The cumulative tally of Zika virus cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has reached 18 as of Thursday, with 10 of these cases involving pregnant women.

The PMC has provided a detailed breakdown of the cases by area:

- Six cases are reported from Erandwane, including two males and four females, two of whom are pregnant.

- Two cases have been identified in Mundhwa, involving one male and one pregnant woman.

- Two cases from Dahanukar Colony include one male and one female.

- Three cases from Pashan all involve pregnant women.

- One pregnant woman has been diagnosed in Ambegaon Budruk.

- Three cases are reported from Kharadi, including one male and two pregnant women.

- One pregnant woman has been affected in Kalas.

Dr Varshali Mali, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, emphasised the public health challenge posed by rising Zika cases among pregnant women. "The absence of a vaccine or specific treatment for Zika heightens this urgency," she noted.

Preventive measures are crucial due to the lack of specific treatment. Dr Mali advised pregnant women to seek medical advice promptly if they suspect Zika infection and to ensure regular prenatal care and monitoring.

"Effective mosquito control, wearing protective clothing, using DEET or picaridin-based insect repellents, and preventing water accumulation in coolers and tanks are essential to mitigate Zika's impact and protect community health," she added.

Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune Chapter, advised individuals infected or residing in Zika-affected areas to delay family planning for at least eight weeks and take extra precautions during sexual activity to prevent virus transmission.

"Despite Zika cases being reported from specific parts of Pune, the virus may have spread widely within the community," Patil cautioned.