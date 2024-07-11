PUNE VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At MSEDCL Office In Rajgurunagar | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a leopard was spotted at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office in Rajgurunagar, around 40 kilometres from Pune City, on Saturday. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to reports, the leopard entered the meter testing room of the MSEDCL office at 11am. Senior technician Shanta Shelke saw the wild cat entering the room and managed to exit the room calmly. She promptly closed the door to contain the animal. Her quick thinking is being widely praised by her colleagues. However, the incident caused quite the panic in the area. Forest department officials were immediately called and they rescued the leopard after some time.

The incidents of leopard sightings have increased in Pune. On Saturday, a leopard was captured on video crossing the road in Dive Ghat as two-wheeler riders passed by. This video went viral on social media, creating panic among travellers. In another video, a leopard was spotted in Katraj Ghat on Sunday. Two people travelling in a car saw the leopard near Aaryans World School in Bhilarewadi. They filmed the leopard sitting in the bushes before it walked away when the car's headlights fell on it. This sighting has created an atmosphere of fear among the residents of Katraj Ghat, including areas like Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Mangdewadi, and Bhilarewadi.