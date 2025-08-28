Nashik: MSEDCL, Industrialists Form Joint Committee To Slash Industrial Power Tariffs |

An important decision has been taken to form a joint committee of industrialists and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) officials to find a solution to the issue of electricity rates in the industrial sector.

Taking this decision, Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar has directed this committee to suggest solutions to reduce electricity rates in the next two months.

Therefore, there is a possibility of getting a big relief to the industry, which has been suffering due to the increase in electricity rates for the past several days.

This decision was taken in a meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 26). Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar, MLA Satyajit Tambe, 'NIMA' President Ashish Nahar, Manish Rawal, along with senior officials of Mahavitaran, were present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Nahar and Raval explained through a presentation that the current electricity rates are not affordable for industries. They convinced the ministers with examples that these rates are causing huge financial losses to industries.

On this, Bordikar immediately directed to formation of a joint committee and to submit measures to reduce electricity rates within two months.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar, a joint committee of representatives of 'NIMA' and officials of Mahavitaran will work on this.

The Nashik industry is keeping an eye on what solution this committee will come up with. It was also clarified in the meeting that the report of this committee will be submitted to the Chief Minister.