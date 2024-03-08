Pune's UROKUL Institute Achieves Milestone With Successful Laparoscopic Two-Kidney Transplant |

Pune's UROKUL- Kulkarni Uro Surgery Institute, also known as Urokul Hospital, has achieved a medical milestone by successfully conducting a two-kidney transplant using laparoscopic techniques.

The Laparoscopic procedure, led by noted surgeon Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni and her team, was highlighted in a press conference by Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, the institute's director and past president of the Urology Society of India.

This marks the first time UROKUL has employed the laparoscopic technique, eliminating the need for open surgery. The surgical team, under the guidance of Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni, included urologists, robotic surgeons, and nephrologists, ensuring the success of two consecutive kidney transplants.

The first transplant involved 66-year-old Shyamala Kulkarni from Nashik donating her kidney to her sister-in-law Sukanya (58), who was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

In the second transplant, 61-year-old Mumbai-based paediatrician Dr Popat Shravan Sathe donated his kidney to his 29-year-old son Tushar, a physiotherapist. Traditionally, kidney donors undergo major open surgery; however, the laparoscopic technique involves minimal incisions, enabling a quicker return to routine activities.

UROKUL, a 105-bed facility specialising in urology and nephrology, has established itself as a premier referral center for patients dealing with urethral obstruction and obstructed urine flow.

Dr Suhas Mondhe, a consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, highlighted the prevalence of advanced kidney disease in patients in their 30s, often of unknown origin.

As part of their commitment to kidney health awareness ahead of World Kidney Day on March 14, UROKUL will conduct medical checkups throughout the month for relatives of patients, promoting overall kidney health for all.