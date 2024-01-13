 Pune's Sujit Deshmukh Departs For Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration
Pune's Sujit Deshmukh Departs For Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration

Sujit Deshmukh will take part in the main puja under the guidance of Shri Ganeshwarshastri Dravid and Shri Laxmikantshastri Dixit from Kashi

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Pune's Sujit Deshmukh Departs For Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration

To participate in the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sujit Deshmukh (Guruji) from Pune has received a special invitation and has departed for Ayodhya.

Deshmukh will take part in the main puja under the guidance of Shri Ganeshwarshastri Dravid and Shri Laxmikantshastri Dixit from Kashi.

In the construction of the Ayodhya temple, teak wood from Chandrapur was sent to Ayodhya, and Deshmukh was also involved in performing its puja.

Having completed his Vedic education in the Gurukul system at Swami Shri Govinddevgiriji's Maharishi Ved Vyas Pratishthan, Deshmukh operates offices for Astrology and Vastu Guidance in India and abroad.

