Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple Adorned With Fragrant Mogras | Sourced

On the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, a 'Mogra Mohatsav' was organised at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple in Pune. The entire temple was adorned with fragrant mogras, captivating the devotees with the enchanting sight and scent. Garlands of mogra flowers were placed throughout the temple, creating a mesmerising atmosphere. A large number of devotees gathered for darshan.

Vice Admiral DSP Verma, head of India's first nuclear submarine project and recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), performed Bappa's aarti on this occasion. He emphasised the importance of the younger generation studying and preserving Indian culture and traditions. Verma shared that visiting the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Bhavan brought a new sense of energy and made him appreciate the immense efforts of our revolutionaries, which is evident from the history preserved in this building.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati is recognised as the first public Ganesha idol, and various activities are implemented through this trust. Recently, a 'Mango Mohatsav' was also organised at the temple.