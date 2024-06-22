Pune's MCA Stadium To Host Test Match After 7 Years

MCA Stadium | Gaurav Kadam

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje is all set to host a Test match after over seven years when Rohit Sharma's India takes on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on October 24.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian men's team matches for the 2024-25 home season on Thursday, which kicks off in September with a two-match Test series and 3 T20Is against Bangladesh. Subsequently, a three-match Test series will be played against New Zealand, with the second match scheduled in Pune from October 24 to 28.

This is only the second Test match to be played at the MCA Stadium. The first one was played between India and Australia in February 2017. On the back of their then-captain Steven Smith's century, the Aussies won the match by a massive margin of 333 runs.

MCA posted this news on its Instagram page and captioned it, "This is the only international match scheduled in Pune in 2024. Punekars, get ready to cheer for Team India."

Meanwhile, one more match has been scheduled in Pune in the 2024-25 season. This is a T20I between India and England on January 31 next year.

So far, two T20Is have been held in Pune. India played against England in 2012, with the hosts winning by five wickets, and the other was against Sri Lanka, with the visitors chasing down a paltry 102 runs easily.

"The beginning of next year is going to be special for cricket fans in Pune as India takes on England on January 31," MCA wrote.

The MCA was also one of the venues for the World Cup last year. A total of five matches were scheduled here, including India vs Bangladesh, in which Virat Kohli scored a century.