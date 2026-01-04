Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce |

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), in a post on X (Formerly Twitter), on Sunday thanked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for visiting Pune’s MCA International Stadium and showing interest in the venue.

We thank Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, a few weeks ago. Their visit highlights the stadium’s readiness to host top-tier cricket.



With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are… pic.twitter.com/v2lhve5uyT — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) January 4, 2026

MCA in a post on X mentioned, “We extend our sincere thanks to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, a couple of weeks back. Their presence marks a significant step in showcasing the MCA International Stadium, Pune, as a premier destination for top-tier cricketing events.”

The Maharashtra cricket association expressed confidence that, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) support, the stadium will soon be approved to host IPL matches for one of these teams.

“Considering BCCI’s support for the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are sure that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will approve the MCA International Stadium as a venue for upcoming fixtures of one of these teams in the near future. With BCCI’s support, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches can soon be hosted in Pune, bringing high-profile clashes, world-class players, and the electrifying IPL spectacle to cricket fans in the city,” the MCA post mentioned.

“Maharashtra Cricket Association looks forward to welcoming big matches, big players, and unforgettable moments very soon,” MCA’s post further read.

So far, the MCA has hosted five T20Is, three Tests, and 12 ODIs. Recently, it hosted the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, India’s domestic T20 tournament, where Jharkhand had beaten Haryana in the finals to lift their maiden SMAT title. While the last international match in Pune was in January 2025, when India played England in a T20I game.