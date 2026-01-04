 Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), in a post on X (Formerly Twitter), on Sunday thanked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for visiting Pune’s MCA International Stadium and showing interest in the venue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce |

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), in a post on X (Formerly Twitter), on Sunday thanked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for visiting Pune’s MCA International Stadium and showing interest in the venue.

MCA in a post on X mentioned, “We extend our sincere thanks to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, a couple of weeks back. Their presence marks a significant step in showcasing the MCA International Stadium, Pune, as a premier destination for top-tier cricketing events.” 

Read Also
Good News! Pune To Get Defence Corridor, NABL Labs, And GCC Hub Under New Industrial Policy
article-image

The Maharashtra cricket association expressed confidence that, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) support, the stadium will soon be approved to host IPL matches for one of these teams.

“Considering BCCI’s support for the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are sure that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will approve the MCA International Stadium as a venue for upcoming fixtures of one of these teams in the near future. With BCCI’s support, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches can soon be hosted in Pune, bringing high-profile clashes, world-class players, and the electrifying IPL spectacle to cricket fans in the city,” the MCA post mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Begin On January 5; CAG Reports Likely To Be Tabled
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Begin On January 5; CAG Reports Likely To Be Tabled
Leopard Attack In Shahapur Sparks Panic After Cow Killed, Highlighting Rising Man–Animal Conflict In Thane District
Leopard Attack In Shahapur Sparks Panic After Cow Killed, Highlighting Rising Man–Animal Conflict In Thane District
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act
Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Kathiawari Donkey Fetches ₹1.5 Lakh At Jejuri's Traditional Market
article-image

“Maharashtra Cricket Association looks forward to welcoming big matches, big players, and unforgettable moments very soon,” MCA’s post further read.

So far, the MCA has hosted five T20Is, three Tests, and 12 ODIs. Recently, it hosted the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, India’s domestic T20 tournament, where Jharkhand had beaten Haryana in the finals to lift their maiden SMAT title. While the last international match in Pune was in January 2025, when India played England in a T20I game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

Nashik Zilla Parishad Hosts Widow-Divorcee Meet Under Navchetna Campaign

Nashik Zilla Parishad Hosts Widow-Divorcee Meet Under Navchetna Campaign

Nashik's Prathamesh Aher Selected For State-Level Republic Day Parade In Mumbai

Nashik's Prathamesh Aher Selected For State-Level Republic Day Parade In Mumbai

Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Mental Health Key To Road Safety, Says Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha At Jalgaon Event

Mental Health Key To Road Safety, Says Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha At Jalgaon Event