Pune's Katraj Zoo Takes Eco-Friendly Step, Offers Free Cloth Bags To Visitors | File Photo

In a proactive move towards environmental sustainability, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj has announced the distribution of free cloth bags to tourists upon entry.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), aims to raise awareness among visitors about the detrimental effects of plastic on the environment while striving to reduce pollution within the zoo's premises.

Ashok Ghorpade, Head of the Garden Department at PMC, disclosed that 20,000 cloth bags will be procured in the initial phase to support this eco-friendly endeavour.

Despite the zoo's strict prohibition of plastic usage on its premises, concerns regarding plastic usage persist among visitors who often carry essentials like water bottles and snacks in plastic bags. This leads to environmental hazards and aesthetic disruptions caused by discarded plastic bags within the premises.

To tackle this issue and promote responsible tourism, the Garden Department has taken the proactive step of providing complimentary cloth bags to tourists arriving with plastic bags. The zoo authorities plan to sustain this initiative on a long-term basis, with yearly procurement of cloth bags set to commence annually from April onwards, informed Ghorpade.