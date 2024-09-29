 Pune's 'Dirty Picture': Residents Blame PMC for Garbage Menace, PMC Blames Residents for Littering
According to PMC data, a total of 665 chronic garbage spots have been cleared out of 928 identified in the city. A senior official stated that the remaining 263 spots will be addressed in the coming weeks.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste department is employing various methods to eliminate chronic garbage spots in Pune, successfully clearing 665 of these locations to date. However, residents claim that, despite these efforts, the city remains littered with dirt.

Villages "for sale"

The garbage problem is severe in the city, especially in recently merged villages where waste collection remains inadequate. Areas such as Dhayari, Wagholi, and Mahalunge are notably affected. Recently, residents from 32 merged villages in Pune district publicly declared their villages "for sale" by displaying banners in key locations. This bold statement has ignited significant discussion and concern throughout the city, as villagers voice their frustrations over ongoing issues.

FPJ Pune Exclusive: Neglected PMC Shops In Parvati Turn Into Garbage Dump
article-image

Residents speak up

Ritika Jadahav from the Uttam Nagar area mentioned, "The garbage in our area was dumped on the roads, and now the PMC has cleared it. They have even put up a board stating that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if anyone is caught throwing garbage in that spot. But people still throw garbage at night."

Saurabh Joshi, a student residing in a PG in Karve Nagar, said, "We don't know how many garbage spots have been cleared by the PMC, but dirt is visible everywhere. People lack civic sense and throw garbage at night. The civic body should install cameras and take stronger action."

Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department, commented, “We are working to reduce the number of chronic garbage spots in the city. Only 263 garbage spots are left. We are placing benches and flower pots to beautify the cleared areas. So far, we have beautified 216 spots to discourage littering. However, most people continue to throw garbage at night.”

