FPJ Pune Exclusive: Neglected PMC Shops In Parvati Turn Into Garbage Dump | FPJ Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) constructed a series of shops under the Nilayam Bridge, opposite the civic body's Garden Department Office (Zone, 2,4,5) in Parvati intending to lease them to vendors 12 years ago.

However, these shops have not been leased since 2012. Due to negligence, the condition has deteriorated and they have turned into hotspots for garbage and waste, which has sparked outrage among local residents.

Deepak Waghmare, a local, said, "The space could have been utilised to support small vendors, unfortunately, it has turned into a dumping ground. We see the PMC's encroachment department taking action against small vendors, but PMC is clearly negligent in announcing tenders for these 27 shops that could be utilised by vendors who are forced to set up their shops on roads or footpaths."

Pallavi Sarkar, another resident, expressed that it is the result of PMC's failure to manage the shops. "The surrounding area has not only led to unsanitary conditions but also represents a significant waste of public funds. These shops were built using taxpayer money, and now they stand unused and in ruins."

Dhananjay Jadhav, former corporator, Parvati, said, "PMC should announce tenders for the shops, allowing local vendors to lease them and revitalise the area. This initiative would not only clean up the flyover vicinity but also provide a livelihood for small businesses."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dhanaji Ghaghre, an officer from the Property and Management Department, PMC said, "The shops are on lease. However, we cannot reveal more information to the media at the moment."