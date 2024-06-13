Pune's Alard University Encourages Young Athletes With Sports Scholarships |

Alard University, committed to promoting and supporting sports at the grassroots level, has sponsored the team of Kolhapur Tuskers of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). Along with the team captain Rahul Tripathi, they distributed sports scholarship letters to students of the university. This information was given by Dr LR Yadav, Founder President and Chancellor of the university, during a press conference.

Shruti Mane, who won a state-level medal in football, was awarded a 50 per cent scholarship, while Kusum Kumawat, a national medal winner in swimming, received a 75 per cent scholarship. Scholarships were also provided to meritorious students from other departments.

Key Highlights:

1. Sports scholarships: Dr LR Yadav and Rahul Tripathi personally handed out sports scholarship letters to selected students, recognising their exceptional talent and potential in various sports disciplines. These scholarships demonstrate the university's dedication to fostering a culture of excellence in sports.

2. Sponsorship of Kolhapur Tuskers: The university proudly sponsors the Kolhapur Tuskers team in the MPL. This partnership underscores the university's commitment to supporting grassroots sports and providing a platform for young athletes to shine. The MPL is a premier cricket tournament that brings together the best talent from across the state, offering a competitive environment and exposure to budding cricketers.

3. FIFA-sized sports ground: The university boasts a state-of-the-art FIFA-sized sports ground on campus. This world-class facility is designed to host various sports events and provide students with the best infrastructure to train and excel in their chosen sports. The ground is equipped to accommodate football, cricket, and other major sports, making it a hub for athletic activities in the region.

Chancellor Dr LR Yadav said, "We are thrilled to support young athletes through our sports scholarships and our sponsorship of the Kolhapur Tuskers in the MPL. At Alard University, we believe in the holistic development of our students, and sports play a crucial role in this. Our state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated programmes are designed to nurture talent and inspire excellence."

Rahul Tripathi, captain of Kolhapur Tuskers, added, "It is an honour to be associated with Alard University, an institution that truly values sports and the development of young talent. The sports scholarships and the support for the Kolhapur Tuskers are a significant boost for grassroots sports, and I am excited to be a part of this initiative."