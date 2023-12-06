Punekars, Did You Know? A 9-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Of 'Sam Bahadur' Manekshaw Stands Near Southern Command Headquarters | X/@aparanjape

Sam Manekshaw, India's revered war general and the country’s first field marshal, is the central figure in the recently released biopic 'Sam Bahadur', featuring the remarkable portrayal by Vicky Kaushal. The film encapsulates a compelling portrayal of Manekshaw, depicting his valour, charisma, quick wit, and resolute sense of purpose.

Intriguingly, a lesser-known fact for Punekars is the existence of a nine-foot bronze statue weighing 700kg, situated near the Southern Command headquarters in the city, paying homage to Manekshaw.

Crafted by sculptor Abhijit Dhondphale and inaugurated on Infantry Day (October 27) in 2009, the statue stands as a testament to Manekshaw's legacy. Notably, the statue's distinctive feature is its luminous eyes, resembling those of Manekshaw, which are prominently visible during the night.

"During the two-month clay model preparation, we delved into literature on Manekshaw and engaged with soldiers who had the honour of serving alongside him, aiming to capture the essence of his persona," Dhondphale shared with the Indian Express in 2009.

Cyrus Dalal, co-creator of the ₹20-lakh project alongside Dhondphale, highlighted their endeavour to infuse life into the statue, encapsulating the vibrant personality of Manekshaw.