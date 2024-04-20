Punekars, Check Your Alphonso Before Buying: Deceptive Vendors Mislabeling Karnataka Mangoes As Premium Varieties | File

As demand for mangos peaks in the market, various vendors are duping consumers by mislabeling Karnataka mangoes as the highly sought-after Ratnagiri and Konkan varieties of Alphonso. Capitalising on the premium prices commanded by these renowned mango species due to their exquisite taste and aroma, these sellers have been profiteering at the expense of unsuspecting buyers. Consumers are confused with the quality as they look almost the same in colour, shape, and size.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, one customer, Ajit Jadhav, said, "Mangoes are too costly; it is not possible to buy mangoes multiple times for all families. It is the biggest scam with customers who are not aware of the quality of mangoes. Authorities need to investigate the matter and take strict action against the defaulters."

However, as per the information received, the authorities crack down on a few fraudulent practices and fined vendors who violate circulars in the fruits and vegetables section. Punitive action has been taken against those who planted agricultural produce outside of 15 feet and tempos obstructing traffic, and more than two helpers, as well as those who sell agricultural produce illegally in the fruit section of the fruit and vegetable market premises. Also taken against the defaulters for selling Karnataka mangoes under the name of Konkan, Ratnagiri, Devgad alphonso. Authorities strictly instructed vendors not to do so.

Is it possible to dupe traders at Market Yard?

Accordingly, the fruits and vegetables department collected rupees ₹1,64,822 this year from March 1, 2024, to April 16, 2024, fining on vendors.

Yuvraj Kachi, Former Vice President, Adte Association, speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "The market yard is a wholesale market; it is impossible to dupe mango buyers in the market. But many local vendors purchase Karnataka mangoes from the market and sell them in the name of Ratnagiri, Konkan, Devgad Hapus."

It should be noted that it is a little bit tough to differentiate the mangoes according to their native places. Konkan mangoes are a little bit saffron or reddish at the top in colour.

Mangoes from Madras, Bangalore, and Karnataka are ₹300-500 per dozen. Ratnagiri mangoes rates are ₹400-800 per dozen. Vendors used to mix to get more profit; however, authorities consistently raided over these shops to curb the mixing of mangoes.

Anand Khonde, Head of the fruits and vegetables department, said, "This year at least three vendors have been fined up for selling the mangoes, changing their names in lure of more profits."

"We strictly warn the vendors to stop such activities; otherwise, they could be punished up to ₹8000 to ₹10000 for misleading the customers," he added.