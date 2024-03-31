Punekars Call For Daily Enforcement Of Model Code Of Conduct, Not Just Before Elections |

In a fervent call for heightened transparency and accountability in political practices, citizens are calling for enforcement the model code of conduct norms on a daily basis, rather than solely during election periods.

The outcry stems from mounting concerns regarding the ubiquitous presence of politicians' or corporators' names on hoardings, public gates, pillars, and signboards, raising questions about fair play and misuse of public money.

Residents speak up

Raj Singh, an activist and resident of MG road, said, "This is not just about the election season; it is all about accountability year-round." He remarked as a concerned citizen, "We need regulations in place to prevent politicians from exploiting public spaces for personal gain of publicity and to ensure a level playing field for all candidates."

"We are paying huge taxes to the government; that amount should not be wasted on advertising any political symbol, colour, or their name," he added.

Another resident, Mrunal Balsane, expressed that the current model code of conduct fails to adequately address the root causes of unethical behaviour among politicians. "We cannot allow politicians to use public infrastructure as their personal advertising space," she added.

Authorities need to erase not only the politician's name from the public place but also the party symbols and colours that represent any party, she added.

Tejas Pawar, president of Raviwar Peth, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "The government officials have pledged to review existing regulations and explore measures to enhance transparency and accountability in political advertising. However, concerns remain about the effectiveness of such measures in curbing unethical practices and leveling the playing field for all candidates."

Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal attempted to reach out to several politicians from various political parties for their input on the matter. However, they declined to comment on the issue.