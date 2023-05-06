Pune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life

Accident/Representative Image |

Reckless driving caused a fatal accident at the Khadkawasla Dam Chowpati area on Sinhagad Road in Pune. Sadly, a young man lost his life in the accident, and another passenger sustained severe injuries.

The deceased young man was identified as Nitin Bhau Saheb Musamade, aged 32 and from Narhe. The injured passenger, Ram Ganpat Rathod, aged 27 and from Pratapgad Hostel, Narhe, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to information that Nitin and Ram were on their way from Donje to Pune early in the morning when the accident occurred due to reckless driving at the Khadkawasla Dam Chowpati area. Nitin lost his life, and Ram sustained severe injuries. However, the car driver fled the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the incident.