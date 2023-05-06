 Pune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life

Pune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life

The deceased young man was identified as Nitin Bhau Saheb Musamade, aged 32 and from Narhe.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Accident/Representative Image |

Reckless driving caused a fatal accident at the Khadkawasla Dam Chowpati area on Sinhagad Road in Pune. Sadly, a young man lost his life in the accident, and another passenger sustained severe injuries.

The deceased young man was identified as Nitin Bhau Saheb Musamade, aged 32 and from Narhe. The injured passenger, Ram Ganpat Rathod, aged 27 and from Pratapgad Hostel, Narhe, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to information that Nitin and Ram were on their way from Donje to Pune early in the morning when the accident occurred due to reckless driving at the Khadkawasla Dam Chowpati area. Nitin lost his life, and Ram sustained severe injuries. However, the car driver fled the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the incident.

Read Also
Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar godown; 3 workers die; visuals surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life

Pune: Young man dies in accident on Sinhagad Road, another battling for life

Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar godown; 3 workers die; visuals surface

Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar godown; 3 workers die; visuals surface

Scandal rocks Pune's upscale housing society: Executives accused of embezzling over ₹33 lakh for...

Scandal rocks Pune's upscale housing society: Executives accused of embezzling over ₹33 lakh for...

ATS probing if DRDO scientist met other operatives on foreign trips

ATS probing if DRDO scientist met other operatives on foreign trips

Pune: IPS Officer booked for allegedly demanding physical pleasure from woman

Pune: IPS Officer booked for allegedly demanding physical pleasure from woman