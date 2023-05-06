Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar godown; 3 workers die; visuals surface

Pune: Massive fire breaks out in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar godown; 3 workers die | Twitter screengrab

A tragic incident occurred on the night of May 5 in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar, where a massive fire broke out in a godown that stored materials for the “Shubh Sajawat” Mandap.

The blaze required the intervention of nine fire engines, including five from the Pune fire brigade and four from the PMRDA fire brigade. Despite the firefighters' best efforts, three workers perished in the conflagration, a report stated.

Cause of the Fire

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently underway. Initial reports suggest that the fire started at approximately 11:43 pm, when four cylinders exploded. The explosion led to a massive fire that quickly spread, engulfing the entire godown.

Response of the Firefighters

The firefighters responded promptly to the emergency and acted to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to a nearby godown that houses a stock of 400 cylinders. Their swift response averted a potentially catastrophic event.

Loss of Life

Despite the firefighters' heroic efforts, three workers lost their lives in the fire. Their bodies were later recovered from the godown.

Cooling Operations Underway

The firefighters continue to work to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. Cooling operations are currently underway, and the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public.