 Pune: Young Man Brutally Stabbed In Ganj Peth Over Minor Dispute
Pune: Young Man Brutally Stabbed In Ganj Peth Over Minor Dispute

Monday, October 16, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Pune: Young Man Brutally Stabbed In Ganj Peth Over Minor Dispute | File

A young man was brutally stabbed by a local goon over a seemingly minor issue in Pune's Ganj Peth area. The Khadak police have taken swift action by registering a case against the alleged goon.

The victim is identified as Kisan Govind Kasbe, a 28-year-old resident of Lohianagar. The accused, Sahil Sushil Adagale, aged 19 and living near Saavdhan Mitra Mandal in Ganj Peth.

The incident unfolded when Kasbe filed a complaint with the Khadak police station. It was reported that Kisan Kasbe and Abhijit Patole were in the process of setting up a pavilion for the upcoming Navratri festival near Kranti Mitra Mandal in Ganj Peth. During this time, Sahil was seated on a white cloth intended for decoration within the pavilion.

Kasbe requested Sahil to vacate the cloth, citing concerns that it would be spoiled. Unfortunately, this simple request led to a heated exchange, and Sahil, in a fit of anger, resorted to stabbing Kasbe with a sharp weapon.

The case is currently under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Dongle. 

article-image
