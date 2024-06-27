Pune: YCMH to Launch Nursing College, Boost Healthcare Training |

Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri-Chinchwad has received provisional approval from the Maharashtra government to start a nursing college, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge informed.

The college will offer a four-year BSc Nursing course with an annual intake of 60 students. Additionally, other paramedical courses like BPMT and PGDMLT will also be offered at full capacity.

"This initiative will help improve patient care services in the municipal corporation's hospitals and provide better healthcare facilities to the citizens of the city. Students from Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to pursue nursing education at affordable fees. The hospital will benefit from increased manpower, creating more employment opportunities for those in need," the BJP leader said.