WATCH VIDEO: 'Kill' Stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal Visit Pune For Movie Promotion

Promoted as the Hindi film industry's most violent film, 'Kill' releases in cinemas on July 5. Starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal, the film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment. Ahead of the release, the actors visited Pune to promote the movie.

We’re off to a thrilling start! #Lakshya, @The_RaghavJuyal & #TanyaManiktala witnessed the KILLer spirit live in Pune!🔥#Kill India theatrical release - 5th July.



Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer… pic.twitter.com/VLKJk9rrNN — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 27, 2024

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of Dharma Productions, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal are seen at Pune Junction wearing matching red T-shirts which have the film's title written on them. They kick off their promotional tour with a photo session, taking selfies and photos together, showing their camaraderie. The trio then arrives at a movie theatre where they are greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

Speaking to the audience, Lakshya revealed the reason behind the film's title. He said, "Genuinely, the film is called 'Kill' because there are 40 killings in the movie. 40 Chalis logon ko marta hoon main akela. Yeh (Raghav Juyal) 3-4 ko marta hai." The actors also grooved to the song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa'.

Later, a special screening of the film was arranged for the audience. Praising Lakshya, an audience member said, "I just witnessed the birth of a new Indian superstar, the rise of an action star right here."