Pune: Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge To Remain Closed Until End Of February | Anand Chaini

The Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge, linking Karve Road to Shastri Road near Veer Savarkar Smarak and Poona Hospital, will remain closed for vehicle traffic until February's end for essential repairs.

Authorities from the city traffic police department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) advise two-wheeler riders to use Lakdi Pul or SM Joshi Bridge near Garware College as alternative routes during this period.

The PMC commenced replacement work for expansion joints and bearings on the Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge last month. Given that the bridge is primarily used by two-wheelers, the carriageway must be utilised for repairs, necessitating the suspension of traffic flow for several days.

Regular commuters in the area expressed concerns that the closure will increase congestion at Lakdi Pul and SM Joshi Bridge.

Read Also Pune Metro Ridership Surges As Frequency Increases

PMC officials have pledged full cooperation with the traffic police department, including the installation of signage and barricades at strategic locations.

The decision to replace bearings and suspension joints at the Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge was made following a technical survey of city bridges conducted by the PMC last year.