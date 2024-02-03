 Pune Metro Ridership Surges As Frequency Increases
Pune Metro Ridership Surges As Frequency Increases

Pune Metro celebrated a significant milestone on January 24, surpassing one crore ridership since commencing commercial operations on March 6, 2022

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Ridership Surges As Frequency Increases | Anand Chaini

The Pune Metro has witnessed a resurgence in its daily average ridership following an increase in train frequency. Struggling with declining ridership over the past few months, Pune Metro decided to boost train frequency on both lines in January. During peak hours, trains now run every 7.5 minutes, while during non-peak hours, the frequency is set at 10 minutes. This improvement comes as a significant upgrade from the previous intervals of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours, coupled with an increase in the number of daily train trips from 161 to 224.

As a result of these enhancements, the average daily ridership in January surged to 56,633 passengers, marking the highest figure in the preceding three months.

Meanwhile, Pune Metro celebrated a significant milestone on January 24, surpassing one crore ridership since commencing commercial operations on March 6, 2022.

Progress on the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station stretch is nearing completion. Once operational, this segment will connect areas like Bund Garden, Yerwada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi to the broader Metro network, likely leading to a further increase in ridership.

Currently, Pune Metro's active sections include the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic stretches.

| Month | Average Daily Passenger Count |

| January | 56,633 |

| December | 53,268 |

| November | 47,292 |

| October | 53,987 |

| September | 65,542 |

| August | 66,032 |

