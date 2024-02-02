Pune’s Proposed New Airport Ignored In Interim Budget 2024-25, Slams Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday for overlooking the proposed airport in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Worli MLA expressed his disappointment, highlighting the absence of any mention of Pune’s proposed new airport in the budget. He wrote, "The FM spoke about #UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) and rapid airport expansion across the country. The question remains, why isn’t Maharashtra considered an equal part of the entire scheme of things? No word on Pune’s proposed new airport. The one proposed by the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Govt was scrapped by the current regime. Pune’s airport needs are real for the growth of Maharashtra’s industry, commerce, and agriculture. It will connect Western Maharashtra to the world."

The FM spoke about #UDAN and rapid airport expansion across the country.



The question remains, why isn’t Maharashtra considered an equal part of the entire scheme of things?



No word on Pune’s proposed new airport.

The one proposed by the MVA Govt was scrapped by the current… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 1, 2024

The proposed international airport is slated to be built in Pune district's Purandar taluka. However, the project has faced delays due to opposition from local landowners regarding land acquisition. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting with officials from the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), directing them to formulate a comprehensive land acquisition plan to address these challenges. He emphasised, "The land acquisition necessary for the Purandar Airport should only proceed after a well-defined acquisition plan is in place. We should avoid the need for further land acquisition."

Thackeray also criticised the delay in inaugurating the new terminal of the existing Pune Airport in Lohegaon, questioning why Maharashtra was being treated unfairly. He wrote, "Well, the current govt is not even interested in inaugurating the new terminal of the old Pune Airport, which is ready for over 5 months now, awaiting inauguration. Why aren’t we treated fairly and equally? Why this injustice towards Maharashtra only?"

Earlier, the Congress has also expressed its discontent over the delay in the terminal's operationalisation. They recently presented roses to Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke in protest, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unavailability was impeding the inauguration process.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Modi is expected to visit Pune in the latter half of February for the inauguration. While details regarding the PM’s proposed visit remain undisclosed, various agencies have convened for a review meeting in preparation for the event. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently inspected the new terminal, indicating progress towards its operationalisation.