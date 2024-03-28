 Pune: Women's Voter Awareness Rally Held In Budhwar Peth Area
Pune: Women's Voter Awareness Rally Held In Budhwar Peth Area

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
The Women and Child Development Department, in collaboration with the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Management Room and the Manthan Foundation Pune, organised a women's rally under the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency. The aim was to encourage maximum participation of women from the Budhwar Peth area of the city in the voting process.

Monica Randhave, the Women and Child Development Officer, graced the occasion with her presence. She emphasised the importance of voting and announced various programmes planned until the polling day to raise awareness among women. Additionally, she provided guidance on how to find one's name in the voter list using the voter app. "Voting is a national duty, and everyone should actively participate in the voting process," she urged.

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.

