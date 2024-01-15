 Pune: Woman, Who Left Husband For Lover, Tragically Killed By Him In Khed
Pune: Woman, Who Left Husband For Lover, Tragically Killed By Him In Khed

Police Sub-Inspector Vilas Gosavi revealed that the deceased woman and Devendra Kumar had been in a relationship since 2010.

Gunwanti Paraste Updated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Pune: Woman, Who Left Husband For Lover, Tragically Killed By Him In Khed

A woman, who had left her husband to be with her lover, met a tragic end in Kharabwadi in Khed Tehsil of Pune district when she was killed by him, an offcial informed on Monday.

The victim had chosen to marry her lover, 27-year-old Devendra Kumar Shyamalal Lodhi, a resident of Kharabwadi and originally from Madhya Pradesh. Devendra Kumar has been detained by the police in connection with the murder.

Police Sub-Inspector Vilas Gosavi revealed that the deceased woman and Devendra Kumar had been in a relationship since 2010. Complications arose when the woman discovered Devendra Kumar's plans to marry another woman, who happened to be his brother’s sister-in-law.

Faced with this revelation, the woman proposed marriage to Devendra Kumar, insisting that she would only marry him.

Devendra Kumar allegedly lured her to the hills in Kharabwadi on a bike and pushed her, the woman died in the incident. The Mahalunge MIDC police are investigating the matter. 

Wife killed over suspicions of infidelity

Earlier this month, a man brutally murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe in Pune's Warje. The couple, originally from Kalamb taluka in Dharashiv district, had migrated to Pune for work, earning a living through odd jobs. The accused, currently unemployed, was reportedly suspicious of Uma's character, leading to frequent disputes between them.

On the day of crime, another argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage, Lakhan grabbed an axe and attacked Uma, inflicting fatal injuries.

The locals alerted the police about the gruesome incident. Upon reaching the scene, the police arrested the accused.

