Pune: Woman Molested By 60-Year-Old Man In Vishrantwadi | Representative pic

A 45-year-old woman was molested at a godown in Vishrantwadi while being promised ration rice for her dogs on November 17 around five o'clock in the evening. Vishrantwadi Police have filed a molestation case against the accused, Gobind Singh Randhawa, a 60-year-old resident of Sangamwadi, based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Khadki. The victim and the accused were known to each other.

Randhawa offered to provide ration rice for the victim's pets and took her on his motorcycle to a godown on Porwal Road in Bharat Nagar, Vishrantwadi. Taking advantage of a moment of distraction, he locked the godown door from inside. Making inappropriate comments and engaging in molestation, he expressed his sexual desires, claiming he was aroused upon seeing her. Furthermore, he undressed and behaved indecently in front of the victim.

Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Bhapkar stated, "This case was initially registered at Yerwada police station and later transferred to Vishrantwadi police station. We have issued a notice to the accused and filed the complaint."