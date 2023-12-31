 Pune: Woman Beat Marshal Who Went To Assist After Control Room Call Threatened With Death In Camp; One Booked
The incident happened on December 30 around 2:30 PM in the Solapur Bazar area of the camp.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
A case was registered against the accused at the Lashkar police station on Sunday following an alarming incident wherein a female cop responding to a call from the police control room, faced a life-threatening situation when the accused menacingly placed a glass on her neck, threatening her with death.

The assailant fled the scene after snatching the official's mobile phone and assaulting her.

The incident happened on December 30 around 2:30 PM in the Solapur Bazar area of the camp.

The victim, working as a female army beat marshal, had entered the Solapur market to assist in response to the police control room call received at 2:14 PM. The accused, holding a glass bottle, became hostile when asked to discard the bottle. The investigation into the case is being led by Assistant Police Faujdar VN Dengle.

