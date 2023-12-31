Pune: Man Takes His Life Allegedly Due To Harassment From Moneylenders |

The Samarth police registered a case against two individuals accused of threatening and driving the young man to suicide on Sunday.

A tragic incident unfolded in Somwar Peth on December 15 as a 25-year-old man, Deepak Champalal Rajpurohit, took his own life due to alleged pressure from private moneylenders.

"Deepak, residing in Saikrupa Society, faced mounting pressure from illegal moneylenders to repay borrowed funds with interest. Failing to meet the demands, he was subjected to threats and mental harassment by unscrupulous lenders. Eventually, Deepak hanged himself in his residence, prompting an initial accidental death report at the Samarth police station," informed an official from Samarth police station.

Subsequently, Deepak's father, Champalal, filed a complaint, shedding light on the financial duress and intimidation faced by his son. The grieving father stated that Deepak succumbed to the relentless interrogation and mental torment imposed by the moneylenders.

Following an investigation, the police registered a case against the two accused individuals. Police Sub-Inspector Jyoti Kute of the Samarth police station is overseeing the inquiry into this case.