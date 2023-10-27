 Pune Winter: Pashan Records Lower Temperature Than Jammu, Katra, Dharamshala
Pune Winter: Pashan Records Lower Temperature Than Jammu, Katra, Dharamshala

Shivajinagar recorded the season's first temperature below 15 degrees Celsius on Friday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Pune Winter: Pashan Records Lower Temperature Than Jammu, Katra, Dharamshala | Anand Chaini

The onset of winter in Pune is evident, with Pashan recording a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, lower than several north Indian cities such as Jammu (14.6 degrees Celsius), Katra (14.1 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (13.4 degrees Celsius), Delhi (15.2 degrees Celsius), Amritsar (15.6 degrees Celsius), Bhatinda (15.4 degrees Celsius), Jalandhar (13.5 degrees Celsius), and Ludhiana (14.4 degrees Celsius), Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea told The Free Press Journal.

According to Dr Singh, Shivajinagar recorded the season's first temperature below 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, registering 14.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius below the normal range.

"The latest IMD-GFS forecast indicates that Pune's minimum temperature is expected to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius over the next five days," the weather expert said.

"Meanwhile, the overall average minimum temperature for this winter is expected to be 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal," he added.

