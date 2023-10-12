 Pune: Will The New Hot Mix Plant Solve Pothole Menace In City?
Pune: Will The New Hot Mix Plant Solve Pothole Menace In City?

The shutdown of the hot mix plant in Yerwada disrupted asphalt production, creating a setback for road repair efforts.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Will The New Hot Mix Plant Solve Pothole Menace In City? | Pic: Sachin Haralkar

In addition to the existing pothole issue in the city, the Municipal Corporation is grappling with recurring shutdowns of its hot mix plant. To tackle this problem, they have made the decision to allocate five crore rupees for the establishment of a new state-of-the-art hot mix plant and the refurbishment of the existing facility.

The shutdown of the hot mix plant in Yerwada disrupted asphalt production, creating a setback for road repair efforts. Although the plant is now operational, the Municipal Corporation acknowledges the necessity of a more advanced facility, which has led to the investment in a new hot mix plant. Plans are also in place to modernize the existing one.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has confirmed the successful completion of repairs to the hot mix plant, enabling the resumption of hot mix asphalt production today. Nonetheless, in acknowledgment of the necessity for a more technologically advanced hot mix plant, the Municipal Corporation has allocated five crore rupees for the construction of a new facility.

