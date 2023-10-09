Watch Video: Access Road To Wagholi's IVY Estate Strewn With Nails A Day After Repairs |

Residents of a plush society in Wagholi found themselves in a dire situation when their only access road, entangled in legal disputes, was deliberately scattered with nails on Monday. This incident followed the personal financing of the road's repair by BJP's Anil Satav Patil and Shiv Sena's Dnyaneshwar Katke just a day earlier.

Plea in Bombay HC

Residents claim that they had been actively lodging complaints with the police, organizing protests, and seeking assistance since the formation of the society, all to no avail. Earlier in the year, the Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), representing 25,000 residents in the IVY Estate area of Wagholi, had approached the Bombay High Court to address the administration's failure in providing them with a proper road connection to the main Pune-Ahmednagar road. The plea highlighted that despite numerous representations and meetings with authorities over the past decade, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRADA) had taken no action to rectify the dire situation.

Video of nails went viral

With over 5,000 flats already constructed and approximately 25,000 residents residing in the Ivy Estate region, the lack of road access has become a pressing concern for the community.

When residents attempted to prevent the parties involved in the road's legal dispute from damaging the newly repaired road, nails were intentionally scattered, causing damage to vehicles. A video of the road strewn with nails quickly gained attention on social media.

Ivy Estate approch road was already in dispute. Unfortunately both parties are creating a dangerous situation for people, which is clearly inhumane. Ivy Estate’s builder, Kolte Patil, had designated this road as our primary approach route and currently,we do not have approch road pic.twitter.com/KjMqBLL5Up — KhamJay (@KhamJay1) October 9, 2023

Residents speak up

A resident of IVY Estate expressed serious concerns, stating, "We are facing a significant crisis; the road has already claimed two lives in accidents. Despite filing complaints with the police and staging protests, no action was taken. When we attempted to prevent the party involved in the dispute from damaging the road, they resorted to spreading nails to harm our vehicles."

Another resident noted that after the incident, the nails were removed following intervention by Lonikand police officials and the Shiv Sena leader Dnyaneshwar Katke.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director of the Wagholi Housing Society Association, stressed the urgent need for a permanent solution and highlighted that this incident occurred just a day after the road was constructed.

The IVY Estate neighbourhood relies on a proposed Development Plan (DP) road, which has remained under construction for over a decade. Despite promises from builders and developers while selling apartment units, the road has not materialized, leaving residents with a single, narrow, and hazardous access route.

