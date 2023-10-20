Pune: Will Not Back Down on Maratha Quota Demand, Says Jarange; Appeals For Continuance Of Peaceful Agitation |

Activist Manoj Jarange declared on Friday that he would not relent until the Maratha community is granted reservation. He demanded that all Marathas in Maharashtra be issued Kunbi certificates to enable them to benefit from quotas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Addressing a massive rally in Rajgurunagar, Pune district, Jarange stressed the need to honour the sacrifices of Maratha youth. He held the government responsible for the deaths of these young individuals, suggesting that if the government had provided Maratha reservation, these tragic suicides might have been averted.

Jarange also urged community members not to resort to violence or extreme measures like suicide. He promised to outline the next steps for the agitation on Sunday.

Jarange acknowledged the recent suicide of a community member in Mumbai who was seeking quota benefits. He highlighted that in the past month, 15 to 16 people from the community had taken their own lives in support of the Maratha reservation cause, with 47 such deaths recorded previously. He emphasised the community's commitment to ensuring that these sacrifices are not in vain.

The activist stated that the agitation for reservation began on August 29 and continues today. He reiterated his determination not to step back until the community secures reservation and emphasised the peaceful nature of the movement.

Jarange called for Marathas across the state to be granted Kunbi certificates, similar to the Kunbi community, which enjoys OBC reservation in Maharashtra.

He had previously set a deadline of October 24 for the state government to address the issue, following his hunger strike. At the rally, he restated his plan to discuss the future course of action on October 22.

Jarange encouraged community members to engage in door-to-door outreach in villages, emphasising the importance of unity on the reservation issue. He urged against suicide or violence, stating that peaceful agitation would lead to Maratha community reservation.

