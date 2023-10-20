Pune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Twitter

Savitribai Phule Pune University has introduced a Master's degree program focusing on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the upcoming academic year.

The "MA in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vision and Nation Building" program, provided by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, will be open for admissions in the upcoming academic year. It offers students a comprehensive study of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, governance, political strategies, and defense tactics on land and at sea.

This initiative is set to advance research in the realm of Swarajya, making it the first course of its kind in India. Enrolling in this program is expected to equip students with essential leadership skills, contributing to the development of a competent and capable youth generation for leading the nation.