 Pune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

This initiative is set to advance research in the realm of Swarajya, making it the first course of its kind in India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Twitter

Savitribai Phule Pune University has introduced a Master's degree program focusing on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the upcoming academic year.

The "MA in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vision and Nation Building" program, provided by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, will be open for admissions in the upcoming academic year. It offers students a comprehensive study of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, governance, political strategies, and defense tactics on land and at sea.

This initiative is set to advance research in the realm of Swarajya, making it the first course of its kind in India. Enrolling in this program is expected to equip students with essential leadership skills, contributing to the development of a competent and capable youth generation for leading the nation.

Read Also
Cyclone Tej: IMD Shares Alert On Storm Developing In Arabian Sea; Mumbai, Pune To Witness Cooler...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Durga Puja Celebrations In Pictures

Pune Durga Puja Celebrations In Pictures

Unauthorised Sale Of School Nutrition Program Rice: Two Individuals Held In Pune

Unauthorised Sale Of School Nutrition Program Rice: Two Individuals Held In Pune

Two Arrested In Extortion Case: Pune Senior Citizen Coerced To Pay Rs 30 Lakh

Two Arrested In Extortion Case: Pune Senior Citizen Coerced To Pay Rs 30 Lakh

Pune: Will Not Back Down on Maratha Quota Demand, Says Jarange; Appeals For Continuance Of Peaceful...

Pune: Will Not Back Down on Maratha Quota Demand, Says Jarange; Appeals For Continuance Of Peaceful...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Man Ends Life In Mumbai Seeking Reservations For Marathas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Man Ends Life In Mumbai Seeking Reservations For Marathas